MONDAY

CAREER FAIR: Hennepin.us/employmentservices. 9 a.m.-2 p.m. Brookdale Library, 6125 Shingle Creek Pkwy., Brooklyn Center. 612-596-1990.

TUESDAY

JOB SEARCH SESSION: “Crowdsourcing the Best Job Search Tips.” 7:30 a.m. Free. Easter by the Lake Lutheran Church, 4545 Pilot Knob Road, Eagan. 651-452-3680.

JOB SEARCH ASSISTANCE: Help with your job search, filling out applications or writing résumés or cover letters. 1-3 p.m. Free. Minneapolis Central Library, 300 Nicollet Mall, Mpls. 612-543-8000.

WEDNESDAY

JOB SEARCH ASSISTANCE: Free assistance with your job search, filling out applications or writing résumés or cover letters. 12:15-2:15 p.m. Northeast Library, 2200 Central Av. NE., Mpls.; 1-4 p.m. Minneapolis Central Library, 300 Nicollet Mall, Mpls.

THURSDAY

JOB SEARCH ASSISTANCE: Help with your job search, filling out applications or writing résumés or cover letters. 2-4 p.m. Free. Walker Library, 2880 Hennepin Av. S., Mpls.