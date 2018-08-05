MONDAY

JOB DEVELOPMENT CAREER FAIR: hennepin.us/employmentservices. 9 a.m.-2 p.m. Minneapolis Central Library, 300 Nicollet Mall, Mpls. 612-596-1990.

JOB SEARCH ASSISTANCE: Help with your job search, filling out applications or writing résumés or cover letters. 1-4 p.m. Free. George Latimer Central Library, 90 W. 4th St., St. Paul. 651-266-7000.

TUESDAY

JOB SEARCH SESSION: “Four Simple Steps to the Job You Want” with Catherine Byers Breet, founder of Arbez.com. 7:30 a.m. Free. Easter by the Lake Lutheran Church, 4545 Pilot Knob Road, Eagan. 651-452-3680.

JOB SEARCH ASSISTANCE: Assistance with your job search, filling out applications or writing résumés or cover letters. 1-3 p.m. Free. Minneapolis Central Library, 300 Nicollet Mall, Mpls. 612-543-8000.

THURSDAY

JOB SEARCH ASSISTANCE: Free help with your job search, filling out applications or writing résumés or cover letters. 10 a.m.-1 p.m. George Latimer Central Library, 90 W. 4th St., St. Paul; 2-4 p.m. Walker Library, 2880 Hennepin Av. S., Mpls.; 2-4 p.m. Washburn Library, 5244 Lyndale Av. S, Mpls.