Jobs
MONDAY
SHIFT WORKSHOP: “Learn to Network. Get a Job.” shiftonline.org. 6:30-8:30 p.m. $15-$25. Minnesota State University Mankato at Edina, 7700 France Av. S., Edina.
TUESDAY
JOB SEARCH ASSISTANCE: Individual assistance with your job search, filling out applications or writing résumés or cover letters. 1-3 p.m. Free. Minneapolis Central Library, 300 Nicollet Mall, Mpls. 612-543-8000.
JOB SEARCH SESSION: How to identify, develop and leverage strengths. 7:30 a.m. Free. Easter by the Lake Lutheran Church, 4545 Pilot Knob Road, Eagan. 651-452-3680.
WEDNESDAY
JOB SEARCH ASSISTANCE: Individual assistance with your job search, filling out applications or writing résumés or cover letters. 1-4 p.m. Free. Minneapolis Central Library, 300 Nicollet Mall, Mpls. 612-543-8000.
THURSDAY
JOB SEARCH ASSISTANCE: Individual help with your job search, filling out applications or writing résumés or cover letters. 2-4 p.m. Free. Walker Library, 2880 Hennepin Av. S., Mpls.
