Jobs
TUESDAY
JOB SEARCH ASSISTANCE: Free assistance with job searching and online forms. 1-3 p.m. Minneapolis Central Library, 300 Nicollet Mall, Mpls.; 2-4 p.m. Dayton’s Bluff Library, 645 E. 7th St., St. Paul; 2-4 p.m. Northeast Library, 2200 Central Av. NE., Mpls.
JOB SEARCH SESSION: “Three Key Ways to Improve Your Odds in Getting Hired.” 7:30 a.m. Free. Easter by the Lake Lutheran Church, 4545 Pilot Knob Road, Eagan. 651-452-3680.
WEDNESDAY
JOB SEARCH ASSISTANCE: Free help with your job search, filling out applications or writing résumés or cover letters. Noon-3 p.m. Dayton’s Bluff Library, 645 E. 7th St., St. Paul. 1-4:30 p.m. Minneapolis Central Library, 300 Nicollet Mall, Mpls.
THURSDAY
JOB SEARCH ASSISTANCE: Assistance with your job search, filling out applications or writing résumés or cover letters. 2-4 p.m. Free. Walker Library, 2880 Hennepin Av. S., Mpls.
