Minnesota manufacturers face a tough hurdle.

As baby boomers retire, demographers predict factory job vacancies will swell to 53,000 openings by 2024.

The dilemma means huge opportunities for job hunters, provided they know what manufacturing skills are in hot demand and where to get training.

The state’s economic development arm, educators, community groups and manufacturers are working together like never before to create on-the-job training and neighborhood-based classes in areas such as machining, circuit-board soldering, electrical assembly, welding and robotics.

Four weeks ago at CAPI USA in Minneapolis, Tou Vang, 25, was finishing the two-month class that taught him to map and wire circuit boards using a microscope, soldering gun and blueprints. “This is hands-on training, and I love that,” said the father of three. “It’s awesome and a great opportunity for anybody who wants to pursue their manufacturing skills like me. I want to work for Honeywell.”

Vang, currently an Auto Zone sales clerk making $14 an hour, is following in the steps of his wife, Khou Xiong. She graduated from the same course with an industry IPC-J certificate in September. She attended CAPI’s career fair and was hired at General Dynamics at $19 an hour. Her last job paid $13.

Recent Minnesota Job Training and Economic Development Grants Nov. 15th - Minnesota Department of Employment and Economic Development (DEED) awards 44 recipients $8.1 million in equity grants for fiscal year 2017. Pathways to Prosperity Program The program helps low-wage and low-skill adults who have multiple barriers to employment obtain credentials and skills that prepare them for jobs in growing fields such as health care and manufacturing. Building Operations Technician Career Pathway Program Lead agency: Project for Pride in Living, Twin Cities metro, $100,000 Manufacturing and Jobs, Training Lead agency: Hmong American Partnership, Twin Cities metro, $300,000. Ujamaa Place Transformation Program/Training in Construction Lead agency: Ujamaa Place, Greater St. Paul area, $200,000 Region 5 Career Pathways Partnership Lead agency: Regional Workforce Development Area 5, southwest and south-central Minnesota, $150,000 Increasing Diversity-Law Enforcement Career Ladder Lead agency: St. Paul Police Department, St. Paul $200,000 Youth at Work Program The program provides employment and training services for youth of color, youth with disabilities and/or at-risk youth. Right Track Lead agency: City of St. Paul, St. Paul, $202,970 Core IT Lead agency: Minnesota Computers for Schools, Twin Cities metro, $180,000 Youth at Work Lead agency: Hmong-American Partnership, St. Paul (Frogtown and East Side), $150,000. Youth Employment and Training Program Lead agency: Appetite for Change, North Minneapolis, $125,000 Indigenous Pathways to Economic Independence-Green Jobs Pathways Lead agency: Migizi Communications, Minneapolis, $82,030 Skills Training, Internships, College Support for Disadvantaged Youth Lead agency: Genesys Works, Twin Cities metro, $75,000 Anokiiwin Youth Training Program Lead agency: Arrowhead Economic Opportunity Agency, Boise Forte Tribal Communities, $75,000 Learn and Earn to Achieve Potential Initiative Lead agency: Project for Pride in Living Inc., Minneapolis, $60,000 Women in High Wage, High Demand, Nontraditional Jobs Competitive Grant Program The program focuses on closing the gender pay gap and encourages women to enter nontraditional fields such as science, technology, engineering and math (STEM) or construction. Women in Construction and Trucking Careers Lead agency: Lifetrack Resources Inc., Twin Cities metro, $196,109 YWCA Commercial Driver’s License Training Program for Women Lead agency: YWCA of St. Paul, Twin Cities metro, $96,000 Women in Technical Careers Lead agency: Dunwoody College of Technology, Twin Cities metro, $345,200 Women in High Demand Lead agency: Hmong American Partnership, Twin Cities metro, $180,000 Women in Trade Careers at Saint Paul College Lead agency: Saint Paul College, Twin Cities metro, $155,274 Nontraditional Opportunities for Women Lead agency: Washington County Workforce Center, Washington County, $48,400 Mino Bimaadiziwin Lead agency: Honor the Earth, White Earth Ojibwe Reservation, $75,000 ETC-WESA Project Lead agency: Pine Technical and Community College, Chisago, Isanti, Kanabec, Mille Lacs and Pine counties, $329,017 Southeast Asian Economic Relief Competitive Grant Program The program will address economic disparities in Southeast Asian communities through workforce recruitment and development, job creation, increased capacity of smaller organizations and outreach. Manufacturing and Jobs, Training Lead agency: Hmong American Partnership, Twin Cities metro, $350,000 CAPI KOM Collaboration Lead agency: CAPI USA, Hennepin and Ramsey counties, $280,000 Piloting a Community-Owned Local Food Processing Social Enterprise Lead agency: Hmong American Farmers Association, Twin Cities metro, $350,000 Southeast Asian Seniors Occupational English Classes Lead agency: Hmong Cultural Center, Hennepin County, $320,000 Immigrant and Refugee Employment and Training Services Lead agency: Southeast Asian Refugee Community Home, Twin Cities metro, $200,000 GAP IT/Customer Service Pathway Enrichment Lead agency: Guadalupe Alternative Program, Hennepin and Ramsey countries, $250,000 Southeast Asian Training Program Lead agency: Pathway Learning Center, Hennepin and Ramsey countries, $50,000 Southeast Asian Success in Southeastern Minnesota Lead agency: Workforce Development Inc., Mower and Freeborn counties, $100,000 Support Services Competitive Grant Program The program will focus on low-income communities, young adults from low-income families and communities of color, offering job training, employment preparation, internships, job assistance to fathers, financial literacy, academic and behavioral intervention for low-performing students and youth intervention. Adult Employment Assistance for Homeless and In-Crisis Veterans Lead agency: Minnesota Assistance Council for Veterans, state of Minnesota, $150,000 Last Chance Employment Project Lead agency: African Community Services, Twin Cities metro, $100,000 Family Economic Stability Project Lead agency: North Point Health & Wellness Center Inc., north Minneapolis, $150,000 Integrated-Care Model Lead agency: Better Futures Minnesota, Hennepin and Ramsey counties, $150,000 Employment Support Services Lead agency: Family Service Rochester, Olmsted County, $150,000 Region 5 SNAP E&T Support Services Project Lead agency: Minnesota Valley Action Council, 23 counties in south central and southwestern Minnesota, $150,000 Eastside Financial Center-Bridges to Career Opportunities Expansion Project Lead agency: Lutheran Social Service of Minnesota, St. Paul East Side, $100,000 Youth Community Ambassadors Initiative Lead agency: Hallie Q. Brown Community Center, St. Paul, $150,000 Urban Opportunities Youth Advocates Lead agency: Pillsbury United Communities, Minneapolis, $150,000 Increasing Literacy and Numeracy at the Harvest Network of Schools Lead agency: Harvest Network of Schools, north Minneapolis, $100,000 PPL Capacity Building Initiative Lead agency: Project for Pride in Living, Twin Cities metro, $150,000 Community Coaching Employment Readiness Program Lead agency: Model Cities of St. Paul, Ramsey and Dakota counties,$150,000 Academic Enrichment: Serving Low-Income American Indian and African-American Children in St. Paul Lead agency: Interfaith Action of Greater St. Paul, St. Paul, $100,000 Project Legacy Lead Agency: Olmsted Outreach, Olmsted County, $150,000 Somali Youth Competitive Grant Program Funding will support organizations and workforce programs that serve Somali youth. Guul Lead agency: Ka Joog, Minneapolis, St. Paul and Eden Prairie, $200,000 Coyle Center/African Immigrants Community Services Collaboration Lead agency: Brian Coyle Center, Cedar Riverside and Phillips neighborhoods in south Minneapolis, $150,000 THRIVE Lead agency: Confederation of Somali Community of Minnesota, Twin Cities metro, $150,000 Somali Youth Program Lead agency: Intercultural Mutual Assistance Association, Rochester and Faribault, $250,000 Somali Youth and Steele County Works Lead agency: United Way of Steele County, Steele County, $100,000 Somali Youth Project Lead agency: Afro-American Development Association Inc., Moorhead, $100,000

Soldering instructor Tieng Vang said graduates of his and other certified training programs often get hired at good salaries at Aerotek, General Dynamics, Delkor and government contractors.

In addition to grant-funded outfits like CAPI, some factories now offer manufacturing apprenticeships and more trade schools are customizing job-training programs for corporations.

“Employers, especially in manufacturing, are really having a hard time getting trained workers. So it’s really important to get the message out that there is training,” said Mary Nienaber, dean of continuing education for Century College. “There is so much work out there, and it’s good work,” often paying $20 to $35 an hour.

For a long time, plant managers rejected the idea of training their own workers. “The concept of offering apprenticeships is becoming very popular again,” Nienaber said. “It’s a way to increase the skill and wages of your incumbent workforce, and it’s a hiring funnel.”

Manufacturers report needing employees who understand math and measuring and who can program machinery, fix robots, work with 3-D computer models and electrical systems and make aerospace and medical components with strict tolerances.

That’s where Larry Raddatz steps in. He is Century College’s customized training director, who hires instructors to teach hands-on, high-tech manufacturing classes in factories, community centers and colleges around the state. “Manufacturers are desperately seeking skilled workers. Many positions go unfilled for months, which is affecting their ability to meet customer needs,” Raddatz said.

Job training is seen as the solution. It’s often funded by grants or employers bent on providing small classes and short-term, hands-on instruction that ends with students receiving industry credentials that are instantly marketable.

“Students need to get a job as soon as possible, and employers can’t wait two years for them to complete an [associate’s] degree,” Raddatz said. “So we cram as much as we can into a short training period. After that, employers provide on-the-job training and support employees who want to obtain a two-year degree down the road.”

Government grants for several programs are expanding the pipeline of future manufacturing workers.

On Oct. 26, Minnesota Department of Employment and Economic Development (DEED) announced a $5 million federally funded Minnesota Apprenticeship Initiative that will train 1,000 Minnesotans at 100 companies. It also issued 17 new Low Income Training Grants worth $2.1 million to help 1,881 employees or students at factories and community outfits. Training will be done at Precision Gasket, Mission Foods, Advanced Molding, Ramsey County Workforce Solutions, Minnesota Innovation Institute in Bemidji, Leech Lake Education Division and Sabathani Community Center in Minneapolis.

On Nov. 15, DEED awarded $8.1 million in job training and “equity” grants to 50 organizations. If successful, the training will lessen Minnesota’s searing racial-unemployment disparities and give minorities, women and veterans the very credentials coveted by factory heads, state officials said.

Century College is using its DEED grants to teach control-panel assembly, mechanical maintenance and soldering around the state. Other recipients, such as Dunwoody College, Pine Technical College, Project For Pride in Living and the Hmong American Partnership (HAP) are using their grants to teach job seekers business math, “CNC” computer-controlled machining, welding, blue print reading and other skills.

In Minneapolis, nonprofits Emerge, Urban League, Stair Step Foundation and Sabathani Community Center recently received a joint federal grant worth $4.3 million to teach area residents manufacturing, warehouse and accounting skills. In October, Sabathani also won an $85,000 state grant to teach 360 local residents to drive forklifts, manage corporate inventory, bill customers and pay suppliers.

Word spread across Minnesota’s Workforce Centers, Facebook and fliers posted in Sabathani’s food shelf and tax assistance offices. Its free classes began this summer and ended with participants getting jobs at Amazon in Shakopee and Menards lumberyards paying $16 to $22 an hour. “It’s very exciting for our community,” said Sabathani Executive Director Cindy Booker. “About 60 percent of our graduates are making more money after our program than before.”

Raddatz started soldering classes for Asian, Somali and other local residents at CAPI USA in Minneapolis and control box assembly classes at Neighborhood House on the West Side of St. Paul.

In May, Jayden Lee enrolled in Raddatz’s machinery repair “mechatronics” class at Neighborhood House and learned to fix listless machines; calibrate gears; wire and program machines, and about OSHA laws. The training was sponsored by Resource Inc., an agency that trains 800 a year so they can get better jobs.

Armed with his mechatronics credential, Lee snapped up a job at Missions Foods that he learned about at the program’s job fair. Resource job counselor Christine Law Chapman wasn’t surprised. After seeing his training, the Mission recruiter steered him from an entry-level job paying $13 an hour to a technician job starting at $18. Now Lee is eligible for further training inside Mission Foods and has full benefits.

“When he got the job, I was excited, as if I had gotten the job myself. It was just so awesome,” Law Chapman said. “Jayden came to our program underemployed but through his hard work he completed the training and now has this great opportunity. This couldn’t have come at a better time. He just became a new father.”





