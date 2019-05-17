A decade after the Great Recession, when new college graduates walked into an abysmal job market with long-lasting effects, the Class of 2019 is joining the workforce during an economic upswing, complete with historically low unemployment and rising wages.

For technically minded graduates, the prospects are even brighter, according to a ranking of the highest-paying entry-level jobs compiled by Glassdoor. In fact, any one of the 25 occupations listed can expect to outpace the U.S. median of $52,807, the salary and career website found.

Tech roles dominated the Top 25 list, according to the analysis, thanks in part to the value businesses place on STEM-related skills and education, and the immense influence of advanced technology and engineering in corporate America.

“This list can serve as a menu of aspirational jobs to potentially work toward, especially as the majority of these entry-level jobs are in the STEM field and require strong technical skills,” said Amanda Stansell, senior research analyst at Glassdoor. Though pay is a key consideration, she said, long-term job satisfaction is defined by other factors, such as “culture and values, career opportunities and trust in senior leadership.”

Case in point: The top-paying entry-level position, data scientist, also scores high in overall job satisfaction and the number of available positions. For those reasons, it has been Glassdoor’s best all-around job in a separate ranking for four consecutive years.

Wages grew 3.4% in the past year, the government reported in March, the biggest increase since the Great Recession. Earlier this month, the U.S. Labor Department said unemployment fell to 3.6%, the lowest level since 1969.

Businesses are struggling to fill their openings, giving workers leverage to demand higher pay and seek better paying jobs.

Unlike a decade ago, when many a job hunter was desperate for a call back, it’s now new workers who are “ghosting” their jobs. Many employers also are lowering their job requirements to snap up candidates quickly.