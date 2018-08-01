, -- Widimer Joaquin hit a walk-off single with two outs in the 10th inning, as the DSL Cubs2 beat the DSL Mets2 2-1 on Wednesday.
Kevin Miranda scored the game-winning run after he reached base with two outs on a walk and advanced to third on an error.
Earlier in the inning, Juan Vasquez hit a sacrifice fly, scoring Rafael Herrera to tie the game 1-1.
The DSL Mets2 took a 1-0 lead in the top of the 10th when Eliam Arias hit a sacrifice fly, scoring Jan Cabrera.
Francisco Fermin (2-0) got the win in relief while Antonio Villalba (2-2) took the loss in the Dominican Summer League game.
Eduardo Salazar singled three times for the DSL Mets2.
_____
This story was generated by Automated Insights ( http://www.automatedinsights.com ) using data from and in cooperation with MLB Advanced Media and Minor League Baseball, http://www.milb.com
StarTribune.com welcomes and encourages readers to comment and engage in substantive, mutually respectful exchanges over news topics. Commenters must follow our Terms of Use.
Comments will be reviewed before being published.