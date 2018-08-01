, -- Widimer Joaquin hit a walk-off single with two outs in the 10th inning, as the DSL Cubs2 beat the DSL Mets2 2-1 on Wednesday.

Kevin Miranda scored the game-winning run after he reached base with two outs on a walk and advanced to third on an error.

Earlier in the inning, Juan Vasquez hit a sacrifice fly, scoring Rafael Herrera to tie the game 1-1.

The DSL Mets2 took a 1-0 lead in the top of the 10th when Eliam Arias hit a sacrifice fly, scoring Jan Cabrera.

Francisco Fermin (2-0) got the win in relief while Antonio Villalba (2-2) took the loss in the Dominican Summer League game.

Eduardo Salazar singled three times for the DSL Mets2.

