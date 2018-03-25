LAS VEGAS — JJ Hairston was the top winner at the Stellar Awards with five, but Travis Greene took home artist of the year and three other trophies at the annual event honoring gospel music.
The ceremony Saturday in Las Vegas included mainstream acts Snoop Dogg and Tori Kelly, as well as a reunion by the sister duo Mary Mary.
Hairston & the Youthful Praise choir won song of the year for "You Deserve It," and also CD of the year for the album of the same name.
The awards, hosted by Kirk Franklin, are set to premiere on TV One on Friday and will be syndicated on other networks through May.
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More From Variety
National
The Latest: Students successfully mobilized; focus on voters
The Latest on the "March for Our Lives" rallies for tougher gun laws (all times local):
TV & Media
Video shows man before being shot by Texas deputy
Cellphone video of a sheriff's deputy fatally shooting an unarmed black man shows the man wandering in a Houston street with his pants around his ankles and continuing to approach the deputy as the officer tells him to stop.
National
Trump is staffing - or - casting from Fox
President Donald Trump's favorite TV network is increasingly serving as a West Wing casting call, as the president reshapes his administration with camera-ready personalities.
Music
JJ Hairston top winner with 5 trophies at Stellar Awards
JJ Hairston was the top winner at the Stellar Awards with five, but Travis Greene took home artist of the year and three other trophies at the annual event honoring gospel music.
Variety
Ice skating ends for season at Titletown District
The Green Bay Packers say that the start of spring and upcoming warmer temperatures mean ice skating at the Titletown District near Lambeau Field has ended for the season.
StarTribune.com welcomes and encourages readers to comment and engage in substantive, mutually respectful exchanges over news topics. Commenters must follow our Terms of Use.
Comments will be reviewed before being published.