It seems like the whole world is still talking about the kerfuffle at Sunday night’s Oscars, and host Jimmy Kimmel had plenty to say about it in his opening monologue back at his regular job on Monday.

“I don’t know if you know this, but I hosted the Oscars last night … have any of you ever hosted the Oscars before?” the “Jimmy Kimmel Live!” host asked his audience at his Hollywood studio, which is conveniently located across the street from the Dolby Theatre.

“Except for the end, it was a lot of fun,” he quipped, referring to the now-infamous Best Picture mix-up between “La La Land” and “Moonlight.”

“It went very well, we were chugging along — and then, all of a sudden out of nowhere, it turned into a Maury Povich paternity test shows … It was the weirdest TV finale since ‘Lost,'” Kimmel continued, referencing yet another ABC show.

“As I’m sure you’ve at least heard, ‘La La Land’ was simultaneously the biggest winner and loser last night,” he said. “You know it’s a strange night when the word ‘envelope’ is trending on Twitter.”

Kimmel went on to recount the confusion between “Bonnie and Clyde” stars Warren Beatty and Faye Dunaway, while playing back a click of the moment just before #EnvelopeGate hit.

“See what Warren did there?” he asked, after Beatty opened the envelope. “He was confused, so he let her read the winner. In other words, Clyde threw Bonnie under the bus. Which, I have to be honest, is one of the slickest moves I’ve ever seen.

“So Faye Dunaway announces ‘La La Land’ as best picture. Which made sense — it was the favorite to win. So the ‘La La Land’ producers get up on stage, and a few of them — Jordan Horowitz, Marc Platt and Fred Berger — gave speeches.

“So now I am sitting in the audience watching the speeches. The plan is for me to end the show from the audience next to Matt Damon,” Kimmel said, making sure he didn’t miss the opportunity to take a jab at his faux nemesis.

“Make no mistake, whatever confusion there was about who won … Matt Damon lost. He was a loser. He is a loser.

“But we’re sitting there, and we notice some commotion going on, and Matt says: ‘I think I heard the stage manager say they got the winner wrong.’ Which is unusual, but you figure the host will go onstage and clear this up. And then I remember, ‘oh, I’m the host.”

Kimmel has since been praised for how calm he was in the face of a crisis — even taking the opportunity to throw in a quick-thinking Steve Harvey joke moments after the drama unfolded.

He went on to assure his late-night audience that it was not a prank, saying if it had been, there would have been a Bed Bath & Beyond coupon inside the envelope.

As for how well the “La La Land” producers handled the mistake, “It was a very amicable custody arrangement. They didn’t even ask for visitation or anything,” Kimmel said.

While Beatty later showed him the evidence of the wrong envelope, “Faye Dunaway — she made quite a getaway. She read the wrong name and split. She got the hell out of there.”

