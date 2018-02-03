Jimmy Fallon of NBC’s “Tonight Show” got a taste of a Minnesota staple Friday night when he dropped by to visit a Minnesota family for a home-cooked meal.

The Salzer family of Champlin, who appeared surprised when they opened the door to Fallon and his camera, were the lucky winners after Fallon put out a request to his social media followers for a home-cooked Minnesota meal.

They served him tater-tot hot dish — “which is what we eat in Minnesota all the time,” Joel Salzer said — and goulash.

Fallon is in town for a special post-Super Bowl “Tonight Show” that will air Sunday night from the Orpheum Theatre in Minneapolis. He also made a surprise appearance at Kevin Hart’s show at Target Center on Friday, sharing a memory of playing table tennis with Prince.