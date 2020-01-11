PASADENA, Calif. — Jimmy Fallon is adding his first prime-time series to his his late-night empire.
He'll host "That's My Jam," a comedy-variety event series on NBC inspired by his popular, celebrity-studded musical segments on the "The Tonight Show." It will premiere after the Tokyo Olympics in August.
Celebrities who love to sing and dance will compete against each other in classic and new musical games. Fallon also will serve as executive producer.
Fallon has launched such celebrity sketches as "Wheel of Musical Impressions," "Musical Genre Challenge," and "History of Rap" on "The Tonight Show" which have been viral hits on YouTube and Facebook.
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More From Star Tribune
More From Variety
Celebrities
Bye, Ricky Gervais: Poehler, Fey to host 2021 Golden Globes
Tina Fey and Amy Poehler will share host duties for the Golden Globes ceremony in 2021.
Celebrities
Jimmy Fallon heads to prime-time with celeb musical series
Jimmy Fallon is adding his first prime-time series to his his late-night empire.
TV & Media
The Rock to revisit younger years in new NBC comedy series
Dwayne Johnson will revisit his younger years in a new NBC series, "The Rock," which is the retired pro wrestler's nickname.
Variety
These Minnesota women will never say 'dye' again
An online movement to embrace gray hair is helping inspire many women to ditch the hair dye.
Variety
UW-Madison engineers make walking easier for 2-legged dog
The client: A furry, 4-year-old Australian shepherd mix with a hankering for hot dogs and little ability to communicate beyond a bark.