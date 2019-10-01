Jimmy Carter, the 39th president of the United States, has celebrated record-breaking milestones in recent years: The 40th anniversary of his inauguration was in 2017; in March, at 94 years and 172 days, he became the longest-living former president in U.S. history.

A few years ago, Carter thought he was on the verge of death after doctors discovered that cancer had spread to his brain. Now, Carter is 95. To help the low-key former POTUS celebrate his birthday on Tuesday, the Carter Center is inviting people all over the world to send him birthday messages.

Born on Oct. 1, 1924, in Plains, Ga., the typically cheery and humble former Navy lieutenant has had a life of service. Before taking office as president, he served as a state senator in Georgia and as governor.

His presidency — remembered for the Camp David accords, the Iran hostage crisis and creation of the Departments of Energy and Education.

After leaving the White House in 1981, Carter, then 56, and his wife, Rosalynn, returned to their hometown in southern Georgia. Yet another distinction: Carter has been a former American president longer than anyone.

He participates in Carter Center programs in global peace and health and annual Habitat for Humanity builds, and he received the Nobel Peace Prize in 2002, for work during and after his time in office. He also continues to teach Sunday school lessons and courses at Emory University.

In 2015, Carter announced doctors had discovered a form of melanoma that spread to his brain. "I just thought I had a few weeks left, but I was surprisingly at ease," Carter said at a news conference that August. "I've had an exciting and adventurous and gratifying existence." He received his first radiation treatment at 90. Four months later, he was, remarkably, cancer free.

Carter says he takes pride in having "always told the truth." He also says he is proud that former Secretary of State Hillary Clinton and Sen. Bernie Sanders, I-Vt., "comported themselves with dignity, talked about issues that matter and presented a vision for our nation" during the 2016 presidential election.

His 2016 message to the younger generation of voters was: "Stay engaged. Stay involved. And be sure to vote."

Last month, at a Carter Center event, the former president, who voted for Sanders in Georgia's 2016 Democratic primary, said he is keeping "an open mind" about the 2020 Democratic candidates.

"One of the major factors I will have in my mind is who can beat Trump," he said.

At that same event, Carter was asked what it would take for him to run for president again.

"I hope there's an age limit," Carter said with a big grin as he sat next to the former first lady.