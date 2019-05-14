Former President Jimmy Carter is recovering from surgery after breaking his hip in a fall on Monday.

The Carter Center in Atlanta said in a statement that Carter, 94, was leaving his home in Plains, Ga., to go turkey hunting when he fell. The former president is recovering at Phoebe Sumter Medical Center in Americus, Ga., after surgery that his surgeon said was successful. His wife, Rosalynn, has been with him.

"President Carter said his main concern is that turkey season ends this week, and he has not reached his limit," the Carter Center said. "He hopes the state of Georgia will allow him to roll over the unused limit to next year."

Carter, who served as the nation's 39th president from 1977 to 1981, became the longest-living former commander in chief in March when he reached the age of 94 years and 172 days, making him a day older than former President George Bush was when he died in November.

Carter announced in 2015 that doctors had discovered a form of melanoma that had spread to his brain. "I just thought I had a few weeks left, but I was surprisingly at ease," Carter said that August. "I've had an exciting and adventurous and gratifying existence."

He received his first radiation treatment at age 90, and four months later, he was — remarkably — cancer free.

In July 2017, he collapsed in Canada while cutting wood after about an hour of work on one of his Habit for Humanity building projects. He was taken to a hospital, where he was treated for dehydration.

Carter received the Nobel Peace Prize in 2002 for work during and after his time in office. The former president remains engaged in the causes and activities, participating in the Carter Center's programs in global peace and health and annual Habitat for Humanity builds.

He continues to teach Sunday school lessons at Maranatha Baptist Church in Plains. Several 2020 Democratic presidential hopefuls — including Sen. Amy Klobuchar of Minnesota, Sen. Cory Booker of New Jersey and Mayor Pete Buttigieg of South Bend, Ind. — have been among the recent attendees.

He also continues to make regular appearances at Emory University, where he has been on the faculty since the 1980s.

