ATLANTA — Former President Jimmy Carter is backing Democrat Stacey Abrams in the race for Georgia governor, becoming the third U.S. president to weigh in.
Carter's statement says Abrams is "the right leader for our changing state."
The endorsement from the former Georgia governor comes after former President Barrack Obama endorsed Abrams and President Donald Trump endorsed her Republican opponent, Brian Kemp.
Obama's endorsement praises Abrams for, in his words, "not running a campaign built on division or distraction."
Trump tipped the scales for Kemp in the contentious Republican primary runoff, praising his tough stance on immigration and support for gun rights.
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More From Politics
National
Trump lashes out at Omarosa, calls her 'that dog'
President Donald Trump escalated his messy clash with former aide Omarosa Manigault Newman on Tuesday, referring to the longtime colleague, who had been the top African-American in his White House, as "that dog!"
National
Michigan plans to close prison in western Upper Peninsula
The Michigan Department of Corrections plans to close the Ojibway Correctional Facility in the western Upper Peninsula.
National
The Latest: Campaign takes legal action against Omarosa
The Latest on former White House aide Omarosa Manigault Newman (all times local):
National
Midwest primaries test Trump appeal against 'blue wave'
Democrats are fighting to beat back Republican gains across the Midwest as the 2018 primary season roars through Wisconsin and Minnesota, two states where President Donald Trump's appeal among working-class voters threatens to upend decadeslong political trends this fall and beyond.
National
The Latest: Some voters looking ahead in primary selections
The Latest on Wisconsin's primary election (all times local):
StarTribune.com welcomes and encourages readers to comment and engage in substantive, mutually respectful exchanges over news topics. Commenters must follow our Terms of Use.
Comments will be reviewed before being published.