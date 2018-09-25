Jimmy Butler, who last week requested a trade from the Timberwolves, was at Target Center on Monday for his physical exam but did not participate in the Wolves’ media day.

But while he won’t play for the Wolves, he did find a new group of local players with whom to play basketball.

Multiple people told me Butler played in a pickup game Monday at the downtown Life Time Minneapolis Athletic Club, just a few blocks away from Target Center where media day was going on. Photographic evidence (above) confirms that he was, indeed there.

And on Tuesday, Butler was spotted doing a workout and getting some shots up at the Life Time Fitness in Plymouth while the rest of the Wolves were participating in the first day of training camp — and a practice rookie Josh Okogie described as “long, but cool.”

Officially, the Wolves are saying Butler will miss the first week of practice as he continues to rehab from offseason hand surgery. Clearly there is a difference between some noon ball with a bunch of rec players and the rigors of NBA camp, but it is an interesting strategy nonetheless.

It’s just nice that Butler was able to find some teammates in Minnesota to play with as he awaits a trade. Those who played with him on Monday, by the way, said it was a pretty cool experience.