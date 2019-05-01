Jimmy Butler was the best player on the floor by far for a normally balanced 76ers squad Monday as they evened their Eastern Conference semifinal series with the Raptors by taking a 94-89 victory in Toronto.

Butler had 30 points, 11 rebounds and five assists; no teammate topped 13 points. Three Raptors had at least 20, including 35 from Kawhi Leonard. Head coach Brett Brown said Butler was the "adult in the gym" and attempting to compliment him by saying that he was "James Butler" instead of Jimmy.

The only problem with that? Butler's name, literally, is Jimmy. He's not James. And Butler felt compelled to correct his coach with that information when it was his turn to talk postgame.

Maybe James could be an unofficial nickname? It's a lot better, after all, than General Soreness. And being called the adult in the gym is certainly better than his toddler routine with the Wolves.

