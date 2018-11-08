Jimmy Butler fell to the ground and took an official with him, and as he did his three-point attempt fell through the hoop, the beginning of a four-point play in the fourth quarter Monday.

A few moments later, Butler made a steal of a pass intended for LeBron James and cruised for an easy dunk.

For all the controversy over his trade request and his sitting out games for “general soreness,” Butler has delivered when he has taken the floor. There was nobody disputing Butler’s reported exhortation of “You need me” to General Manager Scott Layden when Butler blew up his first appearance at Wolves practice in October, and Wednesday was another demonstration of that.

But for as much as the Wolves might need Butler, and for as well as he played Monday night with 24 points in 43 minutes, it still wasn’t enough for the Wolves as the Lakers came away with a 114-110 victory.

James finished with a near-triple-double of 24 points, 10 rebounds and nine assists while the Wolves had a solid night from the field, especially from three-point range, where they went 20-for39. Derrick Rose added 31 for the Wolves.

Kyle Kuzma hit a three with 1:53 left to give the Lakers a 111-104, but Rose hit back-to-back threes in the next minute to draw the Wolves within one at 111-110 with 1:06 left. The Lakers then missed three times but got the rebounds each time. With 9.5 seconds left, the Wolves fouled Kuzma and he hit one of two with 8.8 seconds left for a 112-110 lead. Rose missed a potential game-winning three with 1.2 seconds left and Josh Hart hit free throws for the final margin.

Karl-Anthony Towns had an eventful opening few minutes of the game with a block of JaVale McGee, a block of James, a three-pointer, another deflection when James was dribbling and a drawn offensive foul. Towns’ play was indicative of the Wolves as a whole in this first quarter. The Wolves executed flawlessly on the offensive end of the floor, hitting six of their first eight three-pointers.

Rose and Andrew Wiggins each hit a pair of treys while Towns and Butler added one. The Wolves led by as many as nine in the quarter, but the Lakers came back thanks to an infusion from new acquisition Tyson Chandler. But it was Josh Hart who did the most damage to the Wolves. He hit three threes of his own to close out the quarter for the Lakers, who cut the nine-point deficit to 32-30 to start the second.

To begin the second quarter, Thibodeau turned to a lineup that he has favored in the early going — Butler plus four bench players. That configuration held serve until Thibodeau could mix the starters back into the lineup, and the starters seemed like they couldn’t miss at times. Each of them reached double figures by the end of the half and shot a combined 25 of 38 from the field and 11 of 15 from three-point range for 67 points. The 11 three-pointers tied a club record for most three-pointers in a half, which they set in 2010.

Perhaps the starting unit benefited from some continuity. For the five games prior to Wednesday, the Wolves used five unique starting lineups, the first time they had done that since November 2014.

The only problem was the Wolves couldn’t get a stop to preserve a lead.

The Lakers shot 52 percent from the field and added 13 second-chance points as the Wolves’ problems on the defensive glass continued. The Lakers grabbed nine offensive rebounds in the first half while James scored 13 in 17 minutes.

The Wolves’ offensive proficiency was aesthetically pleasing to watch and that carried over into the second half, but their defensive deficiencies made sure they couldn’t distance themselves from the Lakers. The score stayed within a few points throughout the third quarter even as the starters continued to pile up the numbers. Rose and Butler each were four of five from three-point range by the end of the third quarter. Andrew Wiggins was 3-for-6, yet the Wolves only led the Lakers by two points entering the fourth quarter. They had little answer down low for McGee, who was seven of nine from inside, while James, Kuzma and Brandon Ingram all had productive offensive nights. The only Laker who struggled on that end of the floor was Lonzo Ball, though Ball did have six assists through three quarters.

The Lakers finally overtook the Wolves in the fourth quarter and reached their largest lead of the game at 94-88 with a little less than nine minutes remaining as James neared a triple-double for the night. The Wolves would tie the score again as Butler completed a four-point play on which he fell to the ground as he was fouled and took out one of the officials in the process.