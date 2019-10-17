After earning All-America honors during his college career at Ohio State, Jim Marshall played one season in the Canadian Football League and one season for the Cleveland Browns.

After being traded to the Minnesota Vikings in 1961, he became one of the most durable players in the history of the NFL.

The Wilsonville, Ken., native started 270 consecutive regular season for the Vikings between 1961 and 1979.

The 6-foot-4, 240-pound defensive end anchored the Vikings' defense when it was known as the "Purple People Eaters." The Vikings and Marshall reached the Super Bowl four times in a seven-year span in the 1970s.

JIM MARSHALL

Class: 1986.

Sport: Football.

Team: Vikings.