– For the past century, thousands of Jews have participated in a shared and daunting religious feat, reading a page of the Talmud every day until they finish all 38 volumes of that central text of Jewish religious law and rabbinical debates. The task takes almost 7½ years to complete and ends in a colossal party.

On Wednesday, Jews thronged MetLife Stadium to mark the occasion, but this time, a recent nationwide wave of anti-Semitic attacks weighted the communal celebration with extra meaning.

On a windy and biting cold day, the gathering offered a chance to affirm their faith in the face of those terrible acts. Some believed the event contained echoes of Jews who were held in ghettos or concentration camps during the Holocaust and resisted their persecutors by saying clandestine prayers, teaching their children the Torah or furtively blowing a ram's horn on Rosh Hashana.

"You can't compare it completely, but we're showing that we're not going to allow these attacks to change our course, change our language, change our clothing, change our God," said Daniel Retter, an immigration lawyer whose parents escaped Austria under the Nazis.

An estimated 350,000 Jews all over the world take part in the movement known as Daf Yomi, which means "page a day" in Hebrew. It has become so popular that the New York-area ceremony on New Year's Day drew 90,000 participants.

For some, this year's celebration did not quite have the exuberance of those in years past. It was shadowed by an unnerving awareness that Jews in the United States have become the targets in the past 14 months of sometimes deadly anti-Semitic violence in Pittsburgh, the San Diego area, Jersey City and Brooklyn.

In that light, the Daf Yomi celebration was seen as not just an act of faith but one of defiance as well.

"The Talmud has gone through the Crusades, the pogroms, the Holocaust and too many atrocities to name, but the Talmud and the Jewish people have persevered and maintained our roots, and will continue to grow," said Yossi Gleiberman, a watch importer and father of five.