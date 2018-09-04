WINNIPEG, Manitoba — The Winnipeg Jets have signed captain Blake Wheeler to a $41.25 million, five-year contract extension.
General manager Kevin Cheveldayoff announced the signing Tuesday.
The 32-year-old Wheeler led the Jets with a career-high 91 points last season. He had 23 goals, and his 68 assists were tied for the NHL lead.
The 6-foot-5 winger from Plymouth, Minnesota, finished fifth in Hart Trophy voting as league MVP and was a second-team All-Star selection. In the playoffs, Wheeler had three goals and 18 assists during Winnipeg's run to the Western Conference final.
The deal kicks in a year from now and runs through the 2023-24 season at a salary-cap hit of $8.25 million. That's a significant raise from his current contract that counts $5.6 million against the cap each year.
StarTribune.com welcomes and encourages readers to comment and engage in substantive, mutually respectful exchanges over news topics. Commenters must follow our Terms of Use.
Comments will be reviewed before being published.