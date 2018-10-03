NEW YORK — Jets running back Isaiah Crowell has been fined $13,369 by the NFL for his crude touchdown celebration in Cleveland.
After scoring a touchdown against his former team on Sept. 20, Crowell took the football and wiped it against his rear end before firing it into the stands. It made for a viral moment from New York's loss to previously winless Cleveland, and earned Crowell a scolding from coach Todd Bowles.
The news isn't all bad for Crowell, who landed a promotional deal with Dude Wipes — a company that sells a toilet paper substitute for men.
Among other fines: Atlanta's Brian Poole was docked $20,054 for a horse-collar tackle and $20,054 for roughing the passer for a total of $40,108; and Minnesota's Anthony Barr was fined $10,026 for a facemask call and $20,054 for a horse-collar tackle for a total of $30,080.
StarTribune.com welcomes and encourages readers to comment and engage in substantive, mutually respectful exchanges over news topics. Commenters must follow our Terms of Use.
Comments will be reviewed before being published.