BOSTON — An American Airlines jetliner from Chicago declared an emergency as it approached Boston but has landed safely without incident.
The airline says Flight 1172 from O'Hare International Airport was near the end of its journey to Boston's Logan International Airport when a cockpit light indicated an unspecified potential mechanical problem and the pilot called in an emergency as a precaution.
A spokeswoman says the flight landed at Logan at 12:32 a.m. Thursday, and the aircraft was taken out of service for evaluation by maintenance personnel.
The airline says there were 159 passengers and six crew members aboard.
