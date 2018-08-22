EGLIN AIR FORCE BASE, Fla. — A U.S. Air Force jet suffered damage after landing at a Florida base.
A 33rd Fighter Wing news release says an F-35A Lightning II experienced a ground incident shortly after noon Wednesday at Eglin Air Force Base, which is located between Pensacola and Panama City.
Officials say the 58th Fighter Squadron jet had returned to Eglin after experiencing an in-flight emergency. The aircraft landed safely and parked when the front nose gear collapsed.
Fire crews responded immediately, and no injuries were reported to the pilot, who was the only person aboard.
An investigation into the circumstances surrounding the mishap is under way.
