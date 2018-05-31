SAN JOSE, Calif. — A Southwest Airlines jet made an emergency landing in California following reports that a passenger lit up a cigarette in a bathroom.
Southwest says Flight 1250 from Los Angeles to San Francisco was diverted Wednesday.
The plane landed safely at San Jose Mineta International Airport, about 50 miles (80 kilometers) south of San Francisco.
The airline says the passenger accused of smoking was turned over to law enforcement.
The remaining 32 passengers were placed on other aircraft to continue their trips.
