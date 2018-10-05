Jet lag can put the brakes on the most exciting vacations. Almost everyone who has ever flown across time zones knows what it feels like. The experience ranks somewhere between eating day-old cooked oatmeal and nursing a hangover.

These food and drink metaphors aren’t just a coincidence. Jet lag, it turns out, affects more than our sleep; it affects our internal organs as well. Given what is known about the importance of intestinal bacteria (called the microbiome) and their connection to immune function and well-being, it’s clear that any discussion of jet lag, and how to deal with it, needs to consider “gut lag”as well.

The issues begin with the fact that air travel across time zones disrupts our circadian rhythm — the human internal clock that evolved over millennia to match Earth’s 24-hour cycle of light and dark.

One feature of this cycle is that maximum sleepiness coincides with a low point in core body temperature, which is usually unrelated to external temperatures. Core body temperature goes down as you sleep and is usually lowest two to three hours before waking. Low core body temperature appears to be a turning point in determining how sleepy or rested you feel, depending on when in the cycle you wake up.

When you fly into a new time zone, your core body temperature doesn’t recognize that change and instead continues to dip according to the schedule of the place you have left. If you are awake or wake up before the dip, you are much more likely to feel out of sorts, especially if you are exposed to light while your body temperature drops. That’s because light and temperature signals conflict with each other: The light tells you that you’re wide-awake; the temperature signal tells you that you’re about to enter the deepest point in your sleep. This is when you will mostly strongly feel the unpleasant symptoms of jet lag.

Experts say tinkering with our exposure to light and darkness can help this transition and gently synchronize the different signals. The idea is to stay in darkness before core temperature dips in reaction to your regular sleep schedule, and to get light exposure after the dip.

As an example, someone six hours east from Washington to Paris who ordinarily has a core temperature dip at 5 a.m. will experience that dip at 11 a.m. in Paris. Ideally, that traveler should avoid light (using dark glasses or drawing the curtains of a hotel room) until 11 a.m. This will cue the body to feel rested, aligning light signals with temperature signals. This approach nudges the core body temperature to adjust to a new schedule as quickly as possible.

Conversely, when flying west, light exposure comes first, followed by a planned switch to darkness using sunglasses or window shades. If you are flying from Paris to Washington, your core temperature might begin to drop around 4 a.m. Paris time, which is 10 p.m. D.C. time. Thus, you will want to maximize your light exposure until about 10 p.m. Washington time, then seek darkness.

Because your body adjusts over a series of days, it can be hard to figure out the complex regimens on your own. But there are website calculators that offer adjustment plans.

Catch-up sleep is another way to alleviate jet lag. Most sleep experts give a thumbs-up to short naps, and they are OK with longer naps as long as they don’t get in the way of adjusting to sleep in the new time zone.

Jet lag affects our internal organs: The liver, pancreas, heart and gastrointestinal tract have their own daily rhythms.

While these schedules are regulated in part by a master pacemaker in a tiny region of the brain, called the suprachiasmatic nucleus, time change may affect different organs differently. The most obvious sign of this is “gut lag” — feeling hungry (or having no appetite) at the wrong times, experiencing constipation or having an urge to use the bathroom at unexpected times. There is even evidence that gut lag can affect the intestinal microbiome (those bacteria colonizing our gut) and make us more susceptible to traveler’s diarrhea. That’s in part because disrupting the daily rhythms of our 100 trillion intestinal microbes can impair their immune function.

There are some things you can do to manage gut lag. Experts recommend eating as little as possible while en route, to avoid the possibility of indigestion from unusual eating schedules. Shift to eating during scheduled mealtimes in the new time zone. Exercise and drinking a lot of water may help.

But we’re all slightly different. Some people are naturally early birds; others are late risers. And that may explain why jet lag advice might not work for everybody in the same way.

In addition, our tissues have multiple clocks with varying effects, and some of our internal parts take longer than others to adapt to time shifts.