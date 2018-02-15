PYEONGCHANG, SOUTH KOREA - Jessie Diggins of Afton still has a chance to make Olympic history, but she will have to wait another day after finishing after placing fifth in the women’s 10-kilometer freestyle Thursday at the Pyeongchang Winter Games.

Norway’s Ragnhild Haga won the gold in a time of 25:00.5 minutes. Sweden’s Charlotte Kalla took the silver, finishing 20.3 seconds behind. Norway’s Merit Bjoergen and Krista Parmakoski shared the bronze, each finishing 31.9 seconds begind Haga.

Diggins missed the bronze by 3.3 seconds.

The 10k freestyle was considered the best chance for Diggins, 26, to win a medal in an individual event. She still has a solid chance to win a medal in the women’s 4x5-kilometer relay and the team freestyle sprint. The relay is Saturday, and the team sprint is Wednesday.

The U.S. women are trying to end a medal drought that reaches to their Olympic debut in the sport 42 years ago. The only American ever to win an Olympic cross-country medal was Bill Koch, who took silver in the 30k at the 1976 Innsbruck Games.

Diggins entered the Olympics off her first World Cup victory this season, in a 10k freestyle in Seefeld, Austria. Thursday’s race was her third of these Olympics, after a pair of top-10 finishes.

Her fifth place in the skiathlon, on the Games’ opening day, marked the best-ever result for a U.S. woman in Olympic cross-country skiing. She was sixth in Tuesday’s classic sprint. She took pride in both of those races, she said, because she felt she had given the best possible effort.

Those events gave Diggins — and the technicians who prepare her skis — an opportunity to analyze the course and surface at the Alpensia Cross-Country Skiing Centre. She said after the skiathlon that she was nervous, and she was still figuring out how to make sure her body was ready for maximum effort during the late afternoon races. “When I get that dialed in and make sure my body is ready to be pushed when I demand it to be pushed, I’ll be able to start putting together the results I’m hoping for,” she said.

During the freestyle portion of the skiathlon, Diggins took note of “pinch points” along the course where she needed to maintain good position. The track is “a serious grinder,” she said, but also a course that demands good strategy and alert thinking.

The gusty winds of Wednesday, which caused outdoor events to be postponed and prompted a late-afternoon evacuation of the Olympic Park, calmed to a light breeze on Thursday. That gave skiers almost perfect conditions: sparkling blue skies, sunshine and a temperature around 30 degrees.