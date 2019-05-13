NEW YORK — Actress Jessica Hecht, best known for her supporting roles in "Friends" and "Breaking Bad," was riding the subway in New York and someone was staring at her.

So she asked, "'What am I doing that's making you upset?'" His reply: "Excuse me, you're my hero on that show."

Hecht says that's been the common response — from men and women, old and young, black and white — to her performance as the loving, emotional mother of a gay son with cerebral palsy on Netflix's "Special." Hecht, 53, plays Karen Hayes, overbearing mother to a nearly 30-year-old disabled son trying to live his best life and find his voice. The son is played by series creator and executive producer Ryan O'Connell.