Former Minnesota Gov. Jesse Ventura is expected Monday afternoon to spell out the reasons why he has dropped his long-running lawsuit against the estate of Chris Kyle, the late Navy SEAL, who Ventura says defamed him in a 2012 best selling memoir, American Sniper.

On Friday, Ventura’s attorney, David Olsen, filed a one paragraph statement in U.S. District Court, asking for the case to be “dismissed with prejudice,” meaning the case cannot be retried. It is an indication that a settlement has been reached, but Ventura declined to comment on it when reached on Friday. Instead, he will hold a 3 p.m. news conference in downtown Minneapolis.

Ventura sued Kyle shortly after the book was published, saying the book contained a fabricated account of an altercation in a Coronado, Calif. bar between Kyle and a man he identified only as “Scruff Face.” In media interviews Kyle said that Scruff Face was Ventura.

According to Kyle’s book, Ventura upset bar patrons who were attending a wake for a Navy SEAL. He wrote that Ventura made disparaging remarks about the SEALS, President George W. Bush, and the U.S. prosecution of the Iraq war. Kyle wrote that when Ventura refused to stop talking about it, he punched the former governor, knocking him to the floor.

Ventura said the claims were false. While he said he had been at the bar that day, he made no such comments to Kyle and did not get into a fight with him. He sued Kyle who was subsequently murdered in 2013 in an unrelated incident in Texas.

Ventura, who formerly was a member of the SEAL’s underwater demolition team, continued the suit against the estate, headed by Taya Kyle, Chris Kyle’s widow, alleging that his reputation had been permanently damaged with Navy SEALs he frequently associated with. He said he lost several media jobs as a result.

At a 2014 trial, a U.S. District Court jury in St. Paul awarded Ventura $500,000 for defamation and $1.35 million for Kyle’s “unjust enrichment” from the book. However in 2016, the 8th U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals overturned the verdict, saying the unjustment enrichment claim was based on an obscure Minnesota law that does not apply to defamation cases. It also threw out the defamation award, saying Ventura’s attorney, David Olsen, had been improperly allowed to ask questions of two witnesses and make a comment during closing arguments that would unfairly sway the jury to increase the size of the award.

The defamation portion of the case was sent back for a potential retrial and Ventura had vowed in interviews to go to court again, even though he acknowledged that the legal fees involved were huge, unless he was reimbursed for his legal costs and the estate would acknowledge the fight with Ventura never occurred.

Ventura now has a television commentary program that runs on Russian Television.