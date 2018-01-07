A prominent figure in the modern American civil rights movement preached Sunday at a north Minneapolis church.

The Rev. Jesse Jackson, who marched with Martin Luther King Jr. and later ran for president, was the guest preacher at New Salem Missionary Baptist Church, located at 2507 Bryant Avenue N.

Jackson, 76, disclosed in November that he has been seeking outpatient care for two years for Parkinson’s disease. In a letter to supporters, he said family and friends noticed a change three years ago, and he could no longer ignore symptoms of the chronic neurological disorder that causes movement difficulties.

It was unclear how his treatment would affect his leadership of the Rainbow/PUSH Coalition, the Chicago-based civil rights group he founded more than two decades ago. Jackson has remained active in his advocacy and travels.

A protégé of the Rev. King and witness to the 1968 assassination of the civil rights icon, Jackson was instrumental in guiding the modern civil rights movement on issues including voting rights and education. He was twice a candidate for the Democratic presidential nomination in the 1980s.

In July 2016, Jackson visited St. Paul in the wake of the fatal shooting of Philando Castile, a black man, by a St. Anthony police officer.

Jesse Jackson surprised the crowd gathered outside the governor's mansion in St. Paul and spoke to them in the late afternoon on Friday, July 8, 2016.

“Our brother will live as long as we will remember him. We will not forget,” Jackson said to the crowd.