By now it should be clear that we underestimate Jesse Eisenberg at our own peril.

He excels at playing an easily dismissible type — the nebbish, the misanthrope, the loner — but within that type, he discovers a startling range of emotional notes. His performances are a reminder never to count him out.

The lesson is delivered again, perhaps definitively, in "The Art of Self-Defense," an unnerving, exacting dark comedy set at the crowded juncture of masculinity and violence.

Eisenberg plays Casey, a mild-mannered accountant who is shunned by most of his co-workers and has no friends besides his pet dachshund.

His tidy brown-and-beige apartment speaks to a dully ordered existence, one that is viciously upended when he goes out for a walk one night and gets mugged by masked thugs on motorcycles.

As he recovers from the assault, Casey heads to a nearby dojo, where he begins studying karate under a smoothly charismatic sensei (a terrific Alessandro Nivola), who fixes Casey with a thin little smile and tells him, "I'm really glad you're here." It's a line that sounds both welcoming and faintly sinister.

The Art of Self-Defense ★★★ out of 4 stars Rating: R for violence, sex, nudity and profanity.

Casey's fellow students include Henry (David Zellner), who shows him the ropes, and Anna (Imogen Poots), notably the only adult female in the dojo. Their devotion to this training space feels peculiar in its intensity, as does their covetous desire for their sensei's approval.

Casey will soon join their ranks: Despite his awkwardness and lack of experience, he has a talent for dedicated self-improvement and soon establishes himself as the hot young newcomer in this shadowy enclave.

The movie was written and directed by Riley Stearns, whose only other full-length feature, 2014's "Faults," languished on the film festival circuit.

Much of the pleasure of "The Art of Self-Defense" comes from its sly derangement of a familiar dramatic template: the motivational get-in-shape movie. Karate experts can either take offense or delight in the way Stearns merges the rigors of martial arts with a controlled surrealism that becomes weirder and more menacing by the minute.

But the dojo isn't the only environment where everything seems curiously off-kilter. It's unclear exactly when the story is taking place, given the old-school answering machine in Casey's apartment and the camcorder and VHS tapes that figure into the plot.

The characters' speech patterns are even more disorienting: Everyone speaks in complete sentences, an amusing formality that draws the most attention to itself in the case of Casey, as Eisenberg rattles off every line, word and syllable like the star pupil in a speech and elocution class.

It's the kind of touch that might have seemed like a quirky indie mannerism, but it dovetails neatly with a world in which violence and chaos hide behind the appearance of order.

Eisenberg's adroit performance never loses its unpredictable edge. Like any good martial artist, he knows how to keep you off balance.