NEW YORK — Prize-winning author Jesmyn Ward is up for another fiction award.
Ward's novel "Sing, Unburied, Sing" is among five finalists announced Wednesday for the PEN/Faulkner prize. Ward won the National Book Award last fall and is a nominee for the National Book Critics Circle prize, to be announced next week.
The other PEN/Faulkner nominees are Hernan Diaz for "In The Distance," Samantha Hunt for "The Dark Dark," Achy Obejas for "The Tower of the Antilles" and Joan Silber for "Improvement." The winner, announced April 4, receives $15,000 and other nominees receive $5,000. Previous PEN/Faulkner winners include Philip Roth, Ann Patchett and E.L. Doctorow.
