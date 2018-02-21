HERSHEY, Pa. — "Jeopardy!" host Alex Trebek is set to moderate a debate in this year's Pennsylvania governor's race.
Trebek will keynote Pennsylvania Chamber of Business and Industry's annual dinner in October, which is scheduled to include the 45-minute debate.
Democratic Gov. Tom Wolf will face off in November against the winner of May's Republican primary.
The 34th chamber dinner will be held Oct. 1 in Hershey. Trebek will talk about his more than three decades as a quizmaster.
In January, the 77-year-old Canadian underwent surgery for blood clots on his brain caused by a fall.
