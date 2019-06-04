Before Emma Boettcher arrived at the “Jeopardy” studio in California on a Tuesday in March, she had not heard of James Holzhauer.

Boettcher, a 27-year-old librarian at the University of Chicago, did not know that the contestant she would soon face had already won 32 games, amassed $2.46 million and established himself as one of the game show’s greatest players of all time. Games are prerecorded, usually five in one day; Holzhauer’s first win would not air until April 4.

“It was weird to be a daily watcher of ‘Jeopardy!’ and somehow there’s this phenomenon that I’d never heard of,” Boettcher said in an interview last week. (The interview was conducted before the episode ran on Monday.)

Holzhauer was working to beat one particular record: the highest all-time winnings during regular-season game play, a title held by Ken Jennings, who won $2.52 million during 74 games in 2004. At the rate Holzhauer was going, it seemed possible for him to surpass Jennings’ mark during the first game recorded on March 12, when Boettcher arrived along with about a dozen other contestants who would play that day.

“I was holding out a small sliver of hope that maybe one of these other people in the room that I’m with will get called up first,” Boettcher said.

But as the first game was coming together, Boettcher’s name was called.

Boettcher had prepared for her appearance by simulating the experience of a “Jeopardy” contestant. Each day, she would stand several feet from the television, pretending that she was standing behind the studio’s podium.

Boettcher would hold a pen in her hand, clicking it when she had the answer to one of Alex Trebek’s clues. She soon realized that a pen was too skinny, and a toilet-paper holder would work better as a stand-in for the “Jeopardy” buzzer. She wore different shoes to figure out which pair would be the most comfortable for standing. And she recorded her scores in a notebook, trying to figure out her weak spots on the board.

In the studio, Boettcher stood behind the podium with a real buzzer in her hand. She was on one end, with another contestant standing between her and Holzhauer, a professional gambler from Las Vegas who was running out of personal facts to share with Trebek during the episode’s round of small talk.

“I was trying just not to dwell on it,” Boettcher said of Holzhauer’s dominance. “I had already steeled myself to expect the unexpected, just roll with whatever was happening, take one clue at a time.”

The game started as usual for Holzhauer: with him going straight for the high-value clues, hunting for the Daily Doubles and betting everything he had when he found them. Boettcher had never seen his strategy in action, but she said she knew that players with his level of success typically deployed similar tactics.

Holzhauer’s ease making large bets was one reason for his success. His opponents did not always have the same affinity for risk-taking. But Boettcher, who had calculated her rate of accuracy with Daily Doubles while watching at home, felt confident enough to go all in.

When Boettcher hit on a Daily Double, she wagered everything she had, $7,600. Boettcher got the clue right, and she felt like she was back in the game.

By Final Jeopardy, Boettcher was ahead of both her opponents. She felt confident that she had the answer right (it related to Shakespeare, and she had been an English major), and she knew she had wagered enough to come out on top. But it didn’t quite feel real yet.

“I don’t think I felt like I won until Alex said so,” she said.

After her victory, Boettcher said she had to begin preparing for the next game and did not get to have much of a conversation with Holzhauer. (To calm herself, she sang out loud the music from “Natasha, Pierre & the Great Comet of 1812” until the next game.)

Later, Boettcher said, Holzhauer e-mailed to congratulate her and offer some insight from his weeks in the spotlight. In an e-mail to the New York Times, Holzhauer said he told Boettcher to expect a lot of attention and advised her to have a “game plan to get what she wants out of it.”

In an interview, Holzhauer commended Boettcher for playing a “perfect game.” All three contestants played impressive games, in fact. Neither Boettcher nor Holzhauer answered a single clue incorrectly, including the Final Jeopardy clue: The line “A great reckoning in a little room” in “As You Like It” is usually taken to refer to this author’s premature death. (The correct response: Who is Marlowe?)

“As soon as the game was over,” Boettcher said, “I turned to the guys and I said, ‘I’m so proud of us. This is so rare. Look at what we did.’ ”