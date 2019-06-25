LAS VEGAS — "Jeopardy!" champion and professional sports gambler James Holzhauer didn't have as much success in his first appearance at two World Series of Poker events in Las Vegas.

Tournament spokesman Seth Palansky said Tuesday that Holzhauer and Poker Hall of Famer Mike Sexton played about five hours Monday before finishing out of the money in a tag-team tournament.

That was Holzhauer's second event of the day.

Earlier, the 32-time "Jeopardy!" winner finished short of the prize pool in 454th place among some1,800 entrants in a No-Limit Hold'em tournament.

Holzhauer had planned donate half of any winnings to a Las Vegas nonprofit for homeless high school students.

Holzhauer won more than $2.4 million on the TV game show.

He has made several donations to charities in recent weeks.