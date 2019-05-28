LOS ANGELES — James Holzhauer's "Jeopardy" winning streak is still going and he may be on track to surpass Ken Jennings' record earnings in the next month.
Holzhauer on Monday won his 28th straight game with an additional $130,222 in winnings, the second highest single-day sum ever recorded on the show. The professional sports gambler from Las Vegas also holds the all-time record, which is $131,127.
Before his run, the previous episode record was $77,000 and was set by Roger Craig in 2010.
Holzhauer's total earnings are now at $2,195,557. That's $325,143 shy of Ken Jennings' $2,520,700, which he won in 74 episodes in 2004.
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More From Variety
TV & Media
'Jeopardy' champ James Holzhauer nears Ken Jennings' record
James Holzhauer's "Jeopardy" winning streak is still going and he may be on track to surpass Ken Jennings' record earnings in the next month.
Celebrities
C.J.: College scholarship fundraiser determined to widen her search
UNCF area director Laverne McCartney Knighton is about to celebrate her second anniversary making sure no minds are wasted among college-bound kids deserving scholarships…
Variety
Colorado climber dies after reaching top of Mount Everest
A Colorado climber died shortly after getting to the top of Mount Everest and achieving his dream of scaling the highest peaks on each of the seven continents, his brother said Monday.
Variety
From cloaking to soul-mining: the new lingo of love
Here's a way to make sense of the frustrating things you might experience while looking for love in 2019.
Variety
Rescuers describe relief at spotting missing Hawaii hiker
Three volunteer rescuers who found a hiker more than two weeks after she disappeared in a Hawaii forest described their elation and relief after spotting her near a waterfall in deep vegetation.