If Jennifer Love Hewitt ever needed a job to fall back on, taking calls as a 911 dispatcher would not be high on the list. “I’d be such a nervous Nellie,” she said. “I’d panic. I’d be the worst 911 operator.” She can play the part, though. This season, she joined Fox’s hit drama “9-1-1” as Maddie, the sister of firefighter Evan “Buck” Buckley (Oliver Stark). Her character becomes a 911 dispatcher to restart her life after an abusive relationship.
The role marks her return to TV after nearly three years away — a break motivated by the birth of her second child, Atticus, now 3 (her daughter Autumn will be 5 this month), and lingering grief over the death of her mother in 2012.
“9-1-1” also returns Hewitt to Fox almost two decades after her breakthrough in “Party of Five.”
Q: Did living life off camera enhance your work?
A: I feel like I have new things to pull from as an actress. I think it’s so odd as actors that we — especially kid actors, which I was — we’re expected to pull from all these life experiences that so many of us haven’t had. I remember I directed an episode of “Ghost Whisperer,” and I had to work with a girl who had never been in love before. And she was doing a story all about love. And she was like, “I’m sorry, I just don’t know what it is, what it feels like.” And I was like, “Omigod. Let’s go to lunch.”
Q: The death of a loved one can prompt people to be more fearless; for others, it can cause them to retreat. How did it weigh on you?
A: I went into a very fearful place. I started getting a lot of anxiety, and I’ve had anxiety since [my mom] passed. Initially, I went into survival mode. I knew that I couldn’t sit indoors and just grieve her. I needed to change my surroundings, so I moved. I got rid of some stuff. I traveled a little bit — she loved to travel. That wasn’t something that I had done before.
I was real afraid. I remember every time the phone would ring, I’d be like, “Omigod, someone else.” I lost my grandmother a little less than a year after my mom, so that was hard. She was the other significant female in my life. But when my daughter came around, and I got pregnant, this really beautiful thing happened where I went, “Oh, but there’s life, too!”
Q: What’s it like knowing that “Party of Five” has reached reboot status? And what are your thoughts on Freeform’s plans to remake it as a story about immigration?
A: It doesn’t surprise me that they would do something so smart and lovely with that show. It’s going to be great. But it does, for a second, make me go: “Oh, I’m old enough that something is being rebooted.”
Q: Has the #MeToo era caused you to look back on your career and the ways in which you were put in awkward or dangerous positions?
A: I definitely have gone back and thought, “Oh, hmm, maybe that was a moment, or maybe that was.” I will say I have had, for the most part, female representation, and my manager Danielle would have never let that happen, and my mom was with me for a lot of it. I was definitely asked to do things like hotel meetings, but it was a hard “no,” and I was very young.
Maybe I should’ve said to somebody, “You realize you had a 20-minute conversation with me and you spent 18 of it talking about my breasts. That’s inappropriate. You’re a grown man.” But mostly it’s made me really hopeful that by the time that my daughter is in a business — whatever that business is — she won’t have any of that.
