SPOKANE, Wash. — Jenn Wirth scored 11 points and grabbed a career-high 15 rebounds as No. 15 Gonzaga clinched a tie for its 16th West Coast Conference title with a 53-46 win over Santa Clara on Saturday.

Nine players played and scored and eight played at least 14 minutes for the Bulldogs (25-2, 14-1), who have a three-game lead with three games to play and have 16 straight home wins.

Gonzaga led 30-19 at the half and the first basket of the second half produced a 32-19 lead. The first basket of the fourth quarter pulled the Broncos within six but that was as close as they would get.

Tia Hay topped Santa Clara (9-16, 3-11) with 13 points.

The Broncos shot 37% and were held 23 points below their season average while behind outrebounded 42-29.

Gonzaga has held 14 opponents to 50 points or less but the Bulldogs, who shoot an average of 45%, shot just 34% and were 2 of 12 from 3-point distance.

