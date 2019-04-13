NEW YORK — Jemele Hill is still speaking her mind, and now has a new outlet.

The former ESPN host launches a new podcast on Spotify Monday. She's best known to the non-sports world for tweets about President Donald Trump that provoked the White House to unsuccessfully seek her firing.

The podcast is called "Jemele Hill is Unbothered." Between that new gig, her job writing for The Atlantic and recent engagement to boyfriend Ian Wallace, it seems like an apt description.

Hill has no regrets about taking on Trump, but doesn't like that the episode did collateral damage to people she cares about.