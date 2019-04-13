NEW YORK — Jemele Hill is still speaking her mind, and now has a new outlet.
The former ESPN host launches a new podcast on Spotify Monday. She's best known to the non-sports world for tweets about President Donald Trump that provoked the White House to unsuccessfully seek her firing.
The podcast is called "Jemele Hill is Unbothered." Between that new gig, her job writing for The Atlantic and recent engagement to boyfriend Ian Wallace, it seems like an apt description.
Hill has no regrets about taking on Trump, but doesn't like that the episode did collateral damage to people she cares about.
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More From Variety
National
Trump sanctuary city idea could help some immigrants
An idea floated by President Donald Trump to send immigrants from the border to "sanctuary cities" to exact revenge on Democratic foes could end up doing the migrants a favor.
Variety
U. of Michigan natural history museum reopening to public
The University of Michigan Museum of Natural History is reopening to the public in its new building.
Celebrities
Jemele Hill still speaking her mind, this time on podcast
Jemele Hill is still speaking her mind, and now has a new outlet.
Variety
Southern storm system drenches Dallas, threatens twisters
A large storm system that dumped snow on Colorado and is threatening to make it a soggy weekend for many states to the south and east has drenched parts of Texas and spawned a possible tornado that didn't hurt anyone.
Variety
APNewsBreak: Morehouse College to take transgender students
The country's only all-male historically black college will begin admitting transgender men next year, marking a major shift for the school at a time when…