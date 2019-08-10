NEW YORK — The suicide of Jeffrey Epstein on Saturday left his accusers around the country stunned and angered that they would never see him face a full reckoning for his exploits, after coming so close.

Epstein, a wealthy financier, was believed to have recruited dozens of girls and young women into his orbit, and many anticipated that new federal charges in Manhattan filed last month would lead to a public airing of allegations of sexual abuse that had been obscured for years.

But that chance ended abruptly Saturday, when Epstein, 66, was found lifeless in his cell at a Manhattan federal jail. Officials said he had hanged himself.

Several accusers, some speaking through lawyers, said they hoped authorities would continue their investigation, focusing on other people in Epstein’s circle who they said had helped recruit, train and coerce his victims.

Robbie Kaplan, an attorney representing an accuser who was a minor at the time of the conduct and was included in the federal indictment, said they “will continue to fight tirelessly on their behalf not only to seek justice, but also to ensure that all of the facts of his monstrous crimes become known to the world.”

That may happen. Geoffrey S. Berman, the U.S. attorney in Manhattan, said Saturday that the suicide was disturbing but his office would continue to investigate, noting that Epstein’s indictment included a conspiracy count.

“To those brave young women who have already come forward and to the many others who have yet to do so, let me reiterate that we remain committed to standing for you,” Berman said.

Epstein’s suicide came a day after a federal appeals court released a cache of previously sealed documents, including depositions that revealed disturbing details about Epstein’s conduct. One accuser, Virginia Giuffre, said in depositions that she had been kept as a “sex slave” with the assistance of Ghislaine Maxwell, Epstein’s longtime confidante.

Maxwell, in another deposition in the case, called Giuffre’s accusations “an absolute lie.” Her lawyers could not be reached for comment Saturday. A day earlier, their office had said they were out of the country and unavailable to comment.

David Boies, a New York attorney working with a number of women who say they were victimized by Epstein, including Giuffre, said his death was the end of just one chapter.

“Jeffrey Epstein did not act, and could not have done what he did, alone,” Boies said. “Justice demands that those who acted with him also be held accountable.”

A range of accusers had previously worked with investigators who had been building a case against Epstein more than a decade ago.

He avoided federal charges from that case thanks to a plea agreement in 2008 that allowed him to admit to state charges of solicitation of prostitution from a minor. He served 13 months in jail but was allowed to leave the jail for 12 hours a day, six days a week, to work at his office in Florida.

Epstein’s case resurged in recent months after a Miami Herald investigation last year further examined that plea agreement.

Epstein was arrested last month and charged with sex trafficking of girls as young as 14, renewing hope among his accusers that he would face overdue accountability.