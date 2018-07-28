Forward Amile Jefferson, who spent time with the Timberwolves last season but never appeared in a game, agreed on a two-way contract for the upcoming season with the Magic, league sources told the Orlando Sentinel.

The two-way contract will enable Jefferson, 25, to spend up to 45 days on the Magic's active or inactive roster during the 2018-19 season. But the 6-9 Jefferson figures to spend the bulk of the season playing for the Magic's G-League affiliate in Lakeland, Fla.

Jefferson went undrafted in 2017 out of Duke and was waived by the Timberwolves at the end of the preseason. He spent the 2017-18 season playing for the Wolves' G-League affiliate in Iowa, averaging 17.8 points and a league-best 12.9 rebounds per game. The Wolves signed him to a two-way contract in January, but he did not play in an NBA game.

Jefferson also played for the Wolves in the Las Vegas Summer League earlier this month, averaging 8.6 points and 12.6 rebounds per game.

Saints win again

Trevor Foss gave up an unearned run in 7⅔ innings, and the Saints took advantage of three Texas errors in the eighth inning to score two runs and beat the AirHogs 3-1 before an announced crowd of 9,258 at CHS Field. The Saints (36-28) have won three games in a row and their past six home games.

