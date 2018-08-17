NEW YORK — A co-founder of Jefferson Airplane is accusing a New York City hospital of destroying his musical career with a botched tracheotomy.

A lawsuit filed by Marty Balin against Mount Sinai Beth Israel hospital says the singer and guitarist lost part of his tongue and has a paralyzed vocal cord because of the procedure done after he was hospitalized for emergency heart surgery in 2016.

The 76-year-old Balin helped form Jefferson Airplane in San Francisco in the mid-1960s. The band's signature hits include "Somebody to Love" and "White Rabbit."

Lawyers for Balin sued Thursday in federal court in Manhattan. The suit seeks unspecified damages.

A statement Friday from the health group that runs the hospital said it can't comment on pending legal matters.