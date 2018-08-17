NEW YORK — A co-founder of Jefferson Airplane is accusing a New York City hospital of destroying his musical career with a botched tracheotomy.
A lawsuit filed by Marty Balin against Mount Sinai Beth Israel hospital says the singer and guitarist lost part of his tongue and has a paralyzed vocal cord because of the procedure done after he was hospitalized for emergency heart surgery in 2016.
The 76-year-old Balin helped form Jefferson Airplane in San Francisco in the mid-1960s. The band's signature hits include "Somebody to Love" and "White Rabbit."
Lawyers for Balin sued Thursday in federal court in Manhattan. The suit seeks unspecified damages.
A statement Friday from the health group that runs the hospital said it can't comment on pending legal matters.
StarTribune.com welcomes and encourages readers to comment and engage in substantive, mutually respectful exchanges over news topics. Commenters must follow our Terms of Use.
Comments will be reviewed before being published.