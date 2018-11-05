Minnesotans will choose a new governor Tuesday in a high-stakes election that could take the state in an entirely different direction.

Republican Jeff Johnson and Democratic U.S. Rep. Tim Walz are facing off to succeed Gov. Mark Dayton, who is retiring after two terms.

Johnson, a Hennepin County commissioner, has promised to take the state in a new direction, bringing policies that would align Minnesota with its more conservative neighboring states. He’s pledged to lower taxes and cut spending if necessary to do so.

Johnson wants a lighter regulatory touch on business and said he would lobby the federal government to pause the refugee resettlement program that has brought tens of thousands of refugees to Minnesota in the past few decades.

Walz, who has represented southern Minnesota in Congress since 2006, spent 24 years in the National Guard and more than two decades as a high school geography teacher and football coach.

Walz advocates more spending on education, transportation, aid to local governments and other programs. Walz, whose congressional district is more rural and conservative than the state as a whole, has pledged to bring together disparate groups to make progress after years of gridlock in St. Paul.

Jeff Johnson, Republican candidate for Minnesota governor

The stakes of the campaign are enormous. The next governor will be in office during the 2020 census and redistricting, when lawmakers and the governor will have to decide on new legislative and congressional districts that will reshape Minnesota politics and government for the coming decade.

The campaign has remained mostly civil but has also featured sharp attacks on health care.

The Alliance for a Better Minnesota spent more than $4 million attacking Johnson with TV ads that he says were inaccurate and unfair. They argue Johnson’s health care agenda would mean vulnerable Minnesotans would lose coverage.

Johnson has attacked Walz for saying Minnesota and the United States should move to a single payer health care system like Medicare, charging that Walz’s plan would lead to fewer choices, long wait times and worse health care.