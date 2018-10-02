Twin Cities businesswoman Jean Taylor has been elected chair of the Star Tribune board, succeeding her father, Star Tribune owner Glen Taylor.

“We are lucky to have her keen business expertise and good judgement at work on our behalf,” Star Tribune Publisher and CEO Mike Klingensmith said in a note to employees.

Jean Taylor, 55, worked for Taylor Corp. for 17 years, including nine as CEO. A graduate of Augsburg University, she earned an MBA from the University of Minnesota. She is an owner of Middle A Restaurants and serves on the board of American Public Media and Minnesota Public Radio.

Glen Taylor, 77, is the founder of Taylor Corp., the national printing-and-marketing firm, and also owns the Minnesota Timberwolves. He acquired Star Tribune in 2014, several years after the company emerged from a 2008-09 bankruptcy.

The board of directors of the media company consists of Jean and Glen Taylor, who remains on the board, and Klingensmith.