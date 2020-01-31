RUSTON, La. — Derric Jean had 16 points and six assists as Louisiana Tech defeated Charlotte 72-59 on Thursday night.
Jean made 5 of 9 shots from the floor, including 4 of 6 from 3-point range, for the 49ers (17-5, 8-2 Conference USA). DaQuan Bracey had 15 points, while Amorie Archibald scored 14. Mubarak Muhammed had 10 points on 5-of-6 shooting.
Cooper Robb had 13 points on 4-of-5 shooting off the bench to lead Charlotte (12-8, 6-3). Malik Martin had 11 points and reserve Brice Williams scored 10.
Louisiana Tech shot 56% overall and 59% from beyond the arc (13 of 22). Charlotte hit 46% from the floor and 42% from distance (11 of 26). The two teams took just eight free throws each on the night.
