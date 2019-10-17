Jean Havlish, who grew up in St. Paul, was a multi-talented athlete at St. Paul Washington High School, playing hockey, football, basketball, baseball and softball and competing in speed skating.

Havlish was the first state bowler in 47 years to win the Women's International Bowling Congress title when she captured it in 1964. At one point, she owned the highest 20-year average for WIBC tournaments, 190.

Havlish also played in the All-American Girls Professional Baseball League for three seasons in the 1950s as a shortstop for the Fort Wayne Daisies.

She has been inducted into the national Bowling Hall of Fame.

Class: 1988.

