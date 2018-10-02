– A Swedish court on Monday found Jean-Claude Arnault, the man at the center of a scandal that led to the cancellation of this year's Nobel Prize in literature, guilty of raping a woman in 2011.

The court sentenced Arnault to two years in prison, the minimum term for rape.

Arnault's lawyer, Bjorn Hurtig, told Swedish news media that his client would appeal the verdict. He had previously denied the allegations against Arnault.

The charges against Arnault, 72, stemmed from a scandal that damaged the reputation of the Swedish Academy, which awards the Nobel Prize in literature, and set off a series of recriminations and power struggles. The Swedish Academy declined to comment on the verdict.

Arnault, a French photographer, was long seen in Sweden as someone who could make or break a career in the arts. He and his wife, a member of the Swedish Academy, owned the Forum, a cultural venue that received support from the academy.

In November last year, the Swedish daily Dagens Nyheter reported that 18 women had accused Arnault of sexual assault or harassment. In many cases, too much time had passed for criminal charges to be considered under Swedish law.

But in June, prosecutors charged Arnault with two counts of rape, both involving the same woman, in relation to episodes in 2011. The woman, a writer and academic, went to the police a few days after the Dagens Nyheter report was published, telling them she had not come forward earlier because Arnault was a close friend of her boss.

New York Times