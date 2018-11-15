PLANO, Texas — Shares of J.C. Penney are plunging after the company withdrew profit guidance and lowered its sales expectations for the year.
The company on Thursday reported a loss of $151 million in its third quarter, or 48 cents per shares. Losses, adjusted for one-time gains and costs, were 52 cents per share, which is a nickel better than analysts had expected, according to a survey by Zacks Investment Research.
Revenue of $2.73 billion fell short of Wall Street expectations of $2.81 billion.
Shares of J.C. Penney Co. tumbled 10 percent before the opening bell, to $1.10.
_____
This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on JCP at https://www.zacks.com/ap/JCP
StarTribune.com welcomes and encourages readers to comment and engage in substantive, mutually respectful exchanges over news topics. Commenters must follow our Terms of Use.
Comments will be reviewed before being published.