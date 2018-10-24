– The family of Jayme Closs broke its silence at a news conference Wednesday, looking into a sea of media cameras to tell the missing 13-year-old, "We will never stop looking for you."

In an emotional statement, Jayme's aunt, Jennifer Smith, spoke about the family's sorrow as another aunt, Susie Allard, stood by her, holding Jayme's dog, Molly.

"Your family and friends miss you so much," Smith said of the teen, whose Oct. 15 disappearance has prompted an intense nationwide search. "Your sparkling eyes, your bright smile. ... Your dog Molly is waiting for you. She's been sleeping in one of your sweatshirts."

Smith and Allard are sisters of Jayme's mother, Denise, 46, who along with Jayme's father, James Closs, 56, was shot to death Oct. 15 in their home outside Barron. Investigators have said that Jayme was home at the time of the shooting but was gone when deputies arrived a few minutes after a 911 call from the home, and that they consider her "endangered."

Also at the news conference, Justin Tolomeo, special agent in charge of the FBI's Milwaukee office, announced a $25,000 reward for information leading to the teen's whereabouts.

No arrests have been made in the couple's killing or Jayme's disappearance, and little new information was offered at the news conference. Photos of the smiling teen have been shared nationwide, from truck stops to billboards, but Barron County Sheriff Chris Fitzgerald said at Wednesday's news conference that "no items of evidentiary value" pertaining to the case have been found. He pleaded anew for anyone with information to call authorities.

Jennifer Smith, left, and Susie Allard, aunts of missing teen Jayme Closs, spoke Tuesday at a news conference in Barron, Wis. Allard held Jayme's dog Molly.

He also thanked the nearly 2,000 volunteers who joined Tuesday's search of woods and fields in and around Barron in what he called an "overwhelming" display of support for Jayme.

Investigators examined more than 1,000 items recovered by searchers, but nothing thought to be related to Jayme was found, he said.

Fitzgerald said investigators are no closer to identifying a suspect, and continue to comb surveillance footage from Barron and elsewhere.

He said investigators have received more than 1,500 tips from around the nation and closed more than 1,200 of them. "If you were on Highway 8 at the time of the call, early Monday morning, Oct. 15, between 12:30 a.m. and 1 a.m., we are asking you to call our tip line."

The sheriff said he could not say whether the assailant were known to Jayme, but sounded a note of hope that she is still alive. "We believe Jayme is out there," he said. She is in danger and we need to bring a 13-year-old home."

A new set of agents was combing the crime scene Wednesday. They could be seen puling a mattress and other household items from the site.

Investigators have asked the public to watch for vehicles that were seen in the area about the time of the crimes: a 2008-2014 red or orange Dodge Challenger and a black SUV: either a 2006-2010 Ford Edge or a 2004-2010 Acura MDX.

Anyone with information is asked to call a 24-hour tip line, 1-855-744-3879, or e-mail jaymetips@co.barron.wi.us.

An 'outpouring of love'

Smith thanked the community for its support of the family, saying, "It was amazing to see the outpouring of love the other night for our sweet Jayme." She also pleaded for anyone with any tidbits of information to come forward to law enforcement.

"Grandpa needs new artwork for his fridge," Smith said, her voice cracking. "Aunt Susie wants to go jogging with you in the park. And I want that girls' shopping day we planned." She then held up Jayme's "favorite iced coffee," a Starbucks Frappuccino.

"Jayme, we need you here to fill the hole in our hearts," she said. "We all love you to the moon and back, and we will never stop looking for you."

The funeral service for Denise Closs and James Closs, 56, is scheduled for 1 p.m. Saturday in nearby Cameron. Visitation will be from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. at St. Peter's Catholic Church.