Barron County law enforcement officials are once again asking for the public’s help in a desperate search to find 13-year-old Jayme Closs, who went missing after her parents were shot to death five days ago in their home.

Hours after the FBI listed Jayme on its kidnapping and missing persons page, Barron County Sheriff officials asked the public to think about the people they know or have encountered in the last week who may be showing of changed behavior or routines since the murders and the girl’s disappearance.

“People may act differently shortly after committing a violent act,” the sheriff’s statement said in a Facebook post. “You may have observed such behaviors and not realized it at the time.”

The post lists a half dozen behaviors and changes in routine, such as leaving town suddenly, consuming more drugs or alcohol, withdrawing from normal activities and changing their appearances or their vehicle.

In the last week, law enforcement officials have fielded more than 1,000 tips, conducted hundreds of interviews and searched a swath of Barron County looking for possible clues that could help them bring Jayme home and solve her parents’ murders.

The county administrative offices have been transformed into an emergency operation center with half dozen people hunkered over phones and computers, fielding tips and calls. FBI agents have taken over the nearby family courtroom and the entrance to the offices cordoned off with yellow police crime tape, preventing the throng of media that have descended on the town of 3,300 people, located about 90 miles northeast of the Twin Cities.

As the search for Jayme continues, a community in search of answers is taking care of its own. Local merchants have kept law enforcement officials fed. On Thursday, cookies made by schoolchildren were delivered to police.

The FBI said late Thursday that “out of an abundance of caution” it was expanding its search for the teen nationwide by sending a digital “missing person” poster to media organizations and partners across the country for display.

Barron County Sheriff Chris Fitzgerald has said repeatedly this week that authorities believe Closs, who was in the home at the time of the killings, is alive but in danger.

Deputies found the bodies of James Closs, 56, and Denise Closs, 46, after responding to a 911 call that came from the home shortly before 1 a.m. Monday. Fitzgerald has said that no one from the home spoke with dispatchers, who could hear a disturbance and yelling in the background.

The cellphone belonged to Denise Closs, according to an emergency call log released by the Barron County Sheriff’s Office Friday. A dispatcher tried calling a landline at the home but it had been disconnected, according to the log.

When deputies arrived at the house within 4 minutes of the end of the 911 call, they found the front door kicked and the bodies of the parents but no sign of Jayme, who is not considered a suspect based on evidence found in the house.

Deputies found no suspects, weapons or suspicious vehicles at the home, which is located on the outskirts of Barron, about 90 miles northeast of the Twin Cities.

Fitzgerald has said that investigators do not know whether the killings were a random act or whether the Closs family or their home was targeted.

Relatives of Jayme have told CBS News the front door to the house was shot in.

On Thursday, 100 volunteers from Barron and the surrounding area answered Fitzgerald’s call to help search a stretch of Hwy. 8 near the Closs home in hopes of finding evidence that might lead to a break in the case.

Fitzgerald said later in the day that the search, which lasted several hours and included state and law enforcement officials, turned up no clues. Nevertheless, he urged the public to continue to call in tips.

Jayme is described as white, 5 feet tall, 100 pounds, with green eyes and blond or strawberry blond hair. Anyone with information that could lead to her being found is urged to call the Barron County Sheriff’s Office at 715-537-3106 or 911.