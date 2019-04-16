Jake T. Patterson, who pleaded guilty in March to kidnapping 13-year-old Jayme Closs and killing her parents in their Barron, Wis., home last fall, is refusing to cooperate with authorities preparing his pre-sentencing investigation.

A letter from the probation and parole agent conducting the investigation was filed in Barron County Circuit Court Monday stating that Patterson was advised by his attorney on April 9 not to cooperate.

“Unless directed by the court, I am still planning to complete the PSI [pre-sentence investigation] with whatever information I am able to obtain,” Wisconsin Probation and Parole Agent Jennifer Sem wrote in an April 10 letter to Circuit Judge James Babler.

The Green Bay Press Gazette first reported the letter Tuesday, noting that criminal defendants don’t have to cooperate with the presentence investigation in Wisconsin. The report helps the judge determine an appropriate sentence.

Charles Glynn, an attorney for Patterson in the public defender’s office, could not be immediately reached for comment.

Patterson, 21, pleaded guilty in Babler’s Barron County courtroom last month to killing James and Denise Closs on Oct. 15, then kidnapping Jayme and concealing her for 88 days in his house near Gordon, Wis., about an hour north of Barron.

Patterson’s sentencing is scheduled for May 24 in Barron County Circuit Court. He faces up to life in prison for the killings and up to 40 years in prison for kidnapping the girl, who escaped from the cabin Jan. 10 while Patterson was out.

Patterson is being held in the Dunn County jail in Menomonie, Wis.